Photo: Capuchin monkey has forest for a playground

Our photo of the day features a sweet little primate at ease in the trees.

This remarkable capuchin monkey was photographed by Flickr photographer danicho at the Reserva Nacional Corcovado. This national park in southwestern Costa Rica is part of the Osa Conservation Area; it is the largest park in Costa Rica and is so special that National Geographic once called it "the most biologically intense place on Earth in terms of biodiversity." And it's protected, which means that monkeys like this little charmer can go about their monkey business without having to worry about monkey things like habitat destruction. Way to be, little monkey!

