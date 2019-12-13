Photo: Canyon wren in song

Our photo of the day comes from beautiful Morro Bay, California.

A perfect moment captured of a canyon wren (Catherpes mexicanus) by Donald Quintana Nature Photography – one can almost hear the soundtrack.

We have learned a lot about the stress-relieving benefits of being in nature; for some, the same holds true for photographing it as well. As Don writes:

"Working on getting back out and into the groove of doing what I love to do, photographing wildlife and the natural world. Now more than anything, it is my version of stress therapy. When I am out in nature focusing on my subject, my mind is clear, my worries are silenced, and I am in the moment. You can’t ask for better than that."

