Photo: Canyon erupts in a poppy superbloom

Our photo of the day comes from Southern California's Walker Canyon.

California has had a rough go of it lately – fire and rain have certianly taken their toll. But as if to say, "sorry," the hills now are bursting with wildflowers, thanks to that rainy winter. As Los Angeles Magazine notes, "We are going to be hearing a lot about superblooms this spring. The first to burst out so far is the Lake Elsinore poppy explosion, just southeast of L.A."

“Those hills are just covered with millions of poppies,” Kim Cousins, president of the Lake Elsinore Chamber of Commerce, told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s on, as they say.”

And to prove the point is this cheery photo of the area, taken by DeeDee Gollwitzer. DeeDee writes, "I have a Walker Canyon High from being amidst all these incredible Southern California Wildflowers!"

Mother Nature can be fickle, but when she aims to please, nothing compares.

