Photo: California's Painted Dunes are an otherworldly masterpiece

Mother Nature shows off her artsy side at Lassen Volcanic National Park.

How is this even real? Looking like a page straight from some sci-fi fairy tale, the crazy colors and sprinkling of trees at Lassen Volcanic National Park's Painted Dunes are the stuff of a dream. Located near the Cinder Cone, which affords a beautiful vista of the dunes, the strange configurations come courtesy of pumice fields formed from layers of oxidized volcanic ash and cinder. The planet never fails to disappoint, and is especially dramatic when it comes to volcanoes.

Thank you to photographer Rollie Rodriguez for making the trek up the Cone to share the exquisite view with us.

