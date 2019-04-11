Photo: California towhee is the picture of spring

Our photo of the day comes from Atascadero, California.

While the rainforest may give us birds that would make a rainbow jealous, the coastal shrub and sage-scented chaparral of California have more subtle creatures to offer. But that doesn't mean they are lacking in beauty – or poise and personality, as is definitely the case with this lovely California towhee photographed by Rick Derevan.

It's said that the towhee is challenged by its reflection, which is why they can be found knocking at windows and car mirrors. Either that, or they just want some attention? Regardless, these spirited birds and their cheerful chirps are a welcome addition to the landscape, ringing in the seasons ... or knocking them in as the case may be.

