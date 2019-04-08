Photo: California sunset is a pastel dream

Our photo of the day is brought to you by the colors pink and lilac.

Many a beach sunset are loud and showy things; boasting garish oranges and hot fuchsias, and garnering all kinds of oohs and ahhs along the way. But then there are the sunsets like the one pictured here, taken at California's Refugio State Beach in Goleta by photographer Gerry Matthews. It is striking not for its exotic exuberance, but for the confidence it has in its subtle candy-colored pastels – so dreamy, and equally worthy of a chorus of oohs and ahhs.

