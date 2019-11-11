Photo: California scrub jay shows off its prize

Our photo of the day comes from Emigrant Lake, Oregon.

My what a big acorn you have! Sure, this photo of a California scrub-jay (Aphelocoma californica), taken by Mark Heatherington, may look innocent enough, but does A. californica have a cheeky side? Here is what the Cornell University Lab of Ornithology has to say: "California Scrub-Jays—like many members of the crow and jay family—have a mischievous streak. They’ve been caught stealing acorns from Acorn Woodpecker caches, and some even steal acorns they’ve watched other jays hide. When these birds go to hide their own acorns, they check first that no other jays are watching." Mmm hmm.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

