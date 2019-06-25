Photo: California quail serves as a sleek sentry

Our photo of the day comes from Montaña de Oro state park in California.

The head plume of a California quail is such a charming thing – and although it may look like a single feather, it is actually a cluster of six overlapping ones. Fancy! This marvelous shot was taken by photographer loren chipman, who calls the handsome bird a "Sleek Sentry." She adds, "Ok, sleek implies slim and this guy is definitely not, but his feathers are perfect! It is good to see creatures doing well in our area."

