Photo: California quail display their finery

Who's got the cutest crest in town? The California quail (Callipepla californica), that's who. Just look at this covey! The three males and a female – photographed by Mark Heatherington at Emigrant Lake, Oregon – are the picture pf perfection with their wonderfully coiffed topknots. While the crests of a quail might not be as bold as other birds, they're undeniably elegant ... not to mention adorable.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.