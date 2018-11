Our photo of the day shines the spotlight on a pretty wing.

What an incredible photograph taken by Anna Day. I wouldn't hazard a guess at the species – anyone else know what it is? But I can firmly claim that this shot is a beauty! With that wing peeking out to reveal a glimpse of what it almost hidden ... just so lovely.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.