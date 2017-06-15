Photo: Butterflies gather for breakfast

Our photo of the day comes from Ecuador, where scientist and photographer Andreas Kay spends a lot of his time documenting the flora and fauna, much to our delight. Here, a trio of butterflies at breakfast. Possible species identification, according to Kay: Napeogenes inachia on the left and Ceratinia tutia on the right.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

