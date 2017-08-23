Photo: Busy squirrel takes care of business

A mother's work is never done; and for this mother squirrel, her nest seems to be slow to finish. Photographed by Mark Heatherington in Oregon's Cascade Mountains, he writes:

Dedicated Mom: California Ground Squirrel (Spermophilus beecheyi) One the path to one of my favorite Butterfly spots, I’ve noticed this female three times in a week. She always has nesting material in her mouth. Unfortunately, she never moves into good light. I assume her burrow is at the base of this stump.

