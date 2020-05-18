Photo: Burrowing owl looks skeptical

Our photo of the day comes from Davis, California.

Owls are so expressive that it's hard not to anthropomorphize them. Exhibit A, this burrowing owl photographed by Rollie Rodriguez. Not only are burrowing owls some of the coolest creatures around, but they can deliver a withering gaze that says, "we are not amused."

See more about these owl outliers here: 8 wonderfully weird facts about burrowing owls.

