Photo: Burrowing owl and a moonrise

Our photo of the day comes from Davis, California.

A burrowing owl posed in front of a rising gibbous moon? What kind of wizardry is this? Well, no magic required, just the skill of photographer Rollie Rodriguez who captured this exquisite moment back in August of 2019.

If you are wondering about the legs on that beauty, it's one of the hallmarks of the ever-curious burrowing owl. To learn more about them, see: 8 wonderfully weird facts about burrowing owls.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.