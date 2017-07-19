Photo: Bunny harvestman looks part Totoro

credit: Andreas Kay/flickr
MOST POPULAR RIGHT NOW
-
1
Let's go camping! A tour of teardrop trailers
-
2
Low carb or low fat? It doesn't make a difference.
-
3
New study shows that restored 200 year old windows are as airtight as brand new replacements
-
4
Avionics V1 is a distinctive & massively powerful retro-styled e-bike
-
5
Which lifestyle changes really 'save the planet'?
WHAT'S HOT ON FACEBOOK
-
Worried about the planet? Avoid that extra kid
Forget light bulbs and cloth bags. The actions that will mitigate climate change ...
-
10 overlooked low-tech ways of keeping your home cool
Much of warm weather's air conditioning load could be reduced or the air ...
-
How to get rid of ticks on your property
Or, a lesson in learning to love opossums.
-
Lush adds ocean plastic to its packaging
The cosmetics company has begun collecting ocean waste around Vancouver Island and adding ...