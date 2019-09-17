Photo: Bumblebee seeks nectar on native milkweed

Our photo of the day comes from Staten Island, New York.

Reader Virginia N. Sherry sent us this fabulous bumblebee supping on nectar from native milkweed in Staten Island, reminding us that urban pollinators need flowers too! I especially love the detail of the blooms here, sweet little tulip shapes; lovely and inviting.

Virginia is the founder of the non-profit group, Native Plant Society of Staten Island. If you are in the mood for more lovely images, visit the photo galleries – and in general, the site is a great resource for information on native plants. Thanks, Virginia!

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

