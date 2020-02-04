Photo: Bumblebee explores the thistle

Our photo of the day shines a light on the beauty of thistles.

Somewhere along the way, thistles got a bum rap. While they are the national flower of Scotland and serve as the emblem of the Encyclopedia Britannica, thistles are nowadays often considered a pesky, prickly weed.

But look! Loot at this fabulous photo by Anymouse02, featuring a bumblebee on a Scotch thistle – what a beautiful plant. And not just pretty, but a plant that serves nectar to all kinds of butterflies, food for birds, and provides plenty of other wildlife benefits as well. And as for the bumblebees? Thistles are one of their favorites for the bloom's copious production of nectar. Long live the thistles!

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.