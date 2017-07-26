Photo: Brown pelican is king of the world

What an unusual view of a brown pelican; a bird whose claim to fame is more generally its dramatic dive, rather than its take-off. But we love this shot taken by photographer Rick Derevan; the subject is at once cute and graceful, and look at the lovely definition in those feathers!

