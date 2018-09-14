Photo: Booted racket-tail hummingbird is the picture of perfection

Our photo of the day comes from the verdant rainforest of Ecuador.

What a wonderful creature this is! We're smitten with this booted racket-tail's (Ocreatus underwoodii) delicate beak, stately pose, and the pattern of its iridescent feathers. And then there's those boots – every bird should be blessed with such sweet leg puffs! Of course not every bird needs them, but still. Thank you to photographer Andreas Kay for this great shot ... and his continuous work documenting the biodiversity of the Amazon rainforest.

