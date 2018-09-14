Reader's Photos
Photo: Booted racket-tail hummingbird is the picture of perfection
Booted racket tail
credit: Andreas Kay / Flickr

Our photo of the day comes from the verdant rainforest of Ecuador.

What a wonderful creature this is! We're smitten with this booted racket-tail's (Ocreatus underwoodii) delicate beak, stately pose, and the pattern of its iridescent feathers. And then there's those boots – every bird should be blessed with such sweet leg puffs! Of course not every bird needs them, but still. Thank you to photographer Andreas Kay for this great shot ... and his continuous work documenting the biodiversity of the Amazon rainforest.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
September 14, 2018

