Photo: The bold beauty of a cardinal

Our photo of the day comes from Ontario, Canada.

Many animals do all they can to blend in. The inventiveness of Mother Nature's camouflage skills are breathtaking, from cateroillars that look like scary snakes to octopuses that can make themselves look like the ocean floor. But then there is the cardinal. The cardinal seems to say, "camouflage, schmamouflage, LOOK AT ME!" Not afraid to be noticed, the male cardinal's vibrant red stands out against white snow and green trees for all the world (and lady cardinals) to see. So thank you for that, cardinals, your fans are ever grateful.

Photo: Arvo Poolar

