Photo: The bobolink's mighty migration

Our photo of the day comes from Quebec, Canada.

If it's May, it means that many of our feathered friends are making their journeys north – and birders and photographers are in high gear. Case in point, photographer ChristinaAnne.M, who had the patience to get this lovely shot of a bobolink. She writes:

"Bobolinks have one of the longest migrations of any songbird, they travel about 12,500 miles round-trip from southern South America to Canada and some US states every year!

I spent 17 hours in the fields over a couple of days watching where they like to perch and sing from the most & then just sit quietly and wait for one to land close."

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

