Photo: Bobcat prowls the stream in Yosemite

Another gorgeous shot of a bobcat by photographer Rollie Rodriguez, who photographed this gorgeous feline in California's Yosemite National Park. Elusive and nocturnal, bobcats are not that easy to come by, so thanks to the persevering photographer for sharing this gorgeous cat with us.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.