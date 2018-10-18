Photo: Bobcat ponders things from matching trees

Our photo of the day comes from beautiful Yosemite National Park.

It's probably hard not to look stunning when you're a bobcat. But to find a set of matching trees to strategically place yourself between, with dramatic lighting no less, is a surefire way to look marvelous. And luckily for us, photographer Rollie Rodriguez was there to capture the beauty of it all.

