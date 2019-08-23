Reader's Photos
Photo: Blushing phantom watches from behind
Environmental carpe diem
Blushing phantom
credit: Andreas Kay / Flickr

Our photo of the day comes from the rainforest of Ecuador.

Behold the blushing phantom; a butterfly beauty, complete with the cleverest of adaptations. As you can see in this photo by Andreas Kay taken in the rainforest of Ecuador, this butterfly has some nifty tricks up its sleeve. Its transparent body makes it nearly invisible to predators; except for those marvelous eye spots. Detailed with glints of light, they give the impression of a larger creature. They also make the butterfly's back look like the front, a handy way to confuse a predator regarding the direction of an escape. Well done, phantom, well done.

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
August 23, 2019

