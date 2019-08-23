Photo: Blushing phantom watches from behind

Our photo of the day comes from the rainforest of Ecuador.

Behold the blushing phantom; a butterfly beauty, complete with the cleverest of adaptations. As you can see in this photo by Andreas Kay taken in the rainforest of Ecuador, this butterfly has some nifty tricks up its sleeve. Its transparent body makes it nearly invisible to predators; except for those marvelous eye spots. Detailed with glints of light, they give the impression of a larger creature. They also make the butterfly's back look like the front, a handy way to confuse a predator regarding the direction of an escape. Well done, phantom, well done.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

