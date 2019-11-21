Photo: Blushing phantom butterfly is both flirty and demure

Our photo of the day reveals a butterfly of most beautiful contradictions.

The pink glasswing butterfly, Cithaerias pireta, affectionately known as the blushing phantom, may be one of the loveliest butterflies around, as you can see in this photo by Andreas Kay taken in Ecuador. And it an insect of exquisite contradiction: Part disappearing act, part HERE-I-AM! The species was discovered in the Amazon in the late 18th century and owes its magic to the absence of scales on the wings, except for a bold rush of pink on the bottom.

