Photo: Bluebird is a vibrant vision

Our photo of the day comes from Alberta, Canada.

It's funny, we ooh and aah over the bright jewel-toned birds of the tropics, but meanwhile, we've got some pretty spectacularly hued birds right here in North America. See Exhibit A, this gorgeous bluebird, photographed by Wanderfull1 at Glenbow Ranch Provincial Park in Cochrane, AB, Canada. Can we get an ooh and an aah?

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

