Photo: Bluebird steals the spotlight

Our photo of the day comes from Atascadero, California.

Photographers shooting in the wild are reliant on the whims of natural lighting, which can make or break a photo. In this shot of a western bluebird taken by Rick Derevan, it's safe to say that the light was cooperating. Rick writes: "This bluebird landed on a persimmon that fortunately for me was in front of a fork in the trunk of a large oak tree, giving this spotlight effect."

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

