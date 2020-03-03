Photo: Blue butterfly visits the purple veronica

Our photo of the day comes from Atlin, British Columbia.

This soothing photograph was taken by Cynthia Thornewell, who tells us that it was taken in her garden "plunked smack in the midst of the exquisite mountainous, boreal forested area of Atlin, British Columbia, which is the most northern B.C. community, just south of the Yukon border." She explains that these small blue butterflies appear every summer through to autumn, adding that "they loved my gardens, especially the Veronica flowers you see here!"

