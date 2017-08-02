Photo: Black-tailed jackrabbit shows off its regal profile

We're digging this unusual view of a wonderful black-tailed jackrabbit (Lepus californicus) photographed by Mark Heatherington at Emigrant Lake in Jackson County, Oregon. And while this one looks so calm and poised, it's amazing to realize that these agile creatures can run at speeds of up to 30 miles an hour and can jump at distances of 20 feet. Tortoise and the hare, anyone?

