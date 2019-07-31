Photo: Black-tailed jackrabbit is all ears

Our photo of the day comes from Rogue Valley, Oregon.

If you are thinking that this wonderful black-tailed jackrabbit, photographed by Mark Heatherington, doesn't look like the typical bunny rabbit, that's because it's not a rabbit-rabbit at all! Rather, it's a hare. And if you are wondering how it got its misnomer of a name, jackrabbit comes from the brain of Samuel Clemens, who described the creatures as "jackass rabbits," because they look like rabbits with donkey ears.

