Photo: Black-tailed deer shows off her doe eyes

Our photo of the day comes from the Cascade Mountains of Oregon.

If you were ever wondering where the term "doe-eyed" came from, here's you answer. Defined by Merriam-Webster as "having large innocent-looking eyes," the effect is amplified here by double lashes and that sweet little face. This particular doe-eyed doe is a black-tailed deer (Odocoileus hemionus columbianus), photographed by Mark Heatherington in the Cascade Mountains, Oregon.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

