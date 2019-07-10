Photo: Black-tailed deer have a tête-à-tête

Our photo of the day comes from Jackson County, Oregon.

One of nine subspecies of mule deer, black-tailed deer were first recorded by the Lewis and Clark Expedition of 1804, and are still calling the forests along the Pacific coast their home today. Lucky deer. This dreamy dynamic duo was photographed by Mark Heatherington, who writes, "Yet another click of my summer resident buck (foreground), today he brought a buddy."

