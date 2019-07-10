Reader's Photos
Photo: Black-tailed deer have a tête-à-tête
Photo: Black-tailed deer have a tête-à-tête

black-tailed deer
credit: Mark Heatherington / Flickr

Our photo of the day comes from Jackson County, Oregon.

One of nine subspecies of mule deer, black-tailed deer were first recorded by the Lewis and Clark Expedition of 1804, and are still calling the forests along the Pacific coast their home today. Lucky deer. This dreamy dynamic duo was photographed by Mark Heatherington, who writes, "Yet another click of my summer resident buck (foreground), today he brought a buddy."

