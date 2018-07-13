Photo: Black oystercatchers call a family meeting

Our photo of the day comes from San Luis Obispo County, California.

Oystercatchers are monogamous and often mate for life, which certainly adds to the family dynamic of this fabulous photo taken by Rick Derevan. What's happening in this family chat? Someone looks a bit miffed, someone is complaining, and someone is listening and saying calming things. OK, I am anthropomorphizing again, I admit – but with a scene like this it's hard to resist.

