Photo: Black-crowned night heron starts to snooze

Our photo of the day comes from Morro Bay, California.

This sweet heron appears to be dozing off when photographer loren chipman came along. Probably thinking, what, the paparazzi again? Or as Loren writes, "A Black-crowned Night Heron who really just wishes that I would go away and let it sleep. So, click, and I did."

