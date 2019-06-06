Photo: Black-bellied whistling ducks peer from the pier

Our photo of the day comes from the Lower Rio Grande Valley in Texas.

Audubon describes the black-bellied whistling duck (Dendrocygna autumnalis) as a "spectacularly marked, sociable, noisy waterfowl." Which is just about what we'd expect from A) a bird with a name like black-bellied whistling duck and B) a bird exhibiting the plucky personality like the two pictured here. What are they doing? Photographer Marty DeAngelo has an idea, as suggested in his title: "Sh*t, that was our last quarter..."

