Photo: Bitty burrowing owl peeks out from below

Behold the burrowing owl, one of North America's smallest and most unusual owls. Unlike its cousins, Athene cunicularia does not take to the trees and hunt from the air; rather, the burrowing owl lives in dens dug out from the ground by other creatures. And even stranger, for a bird of prey at least, is that it hunts on the ground ... during the day. They are quirky and gorgeous, and we love this photo by Sam McMillan, offering a sweet glimpse of this curious creature.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

