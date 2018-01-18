Photo: Bison versus snow in Yellowstone

This beautiful and iconic shot was taken by E Flen the day after two feet of snow buried Yellowstone Park. We don't know if this beautiful creature had far to trudge, but rest assured the Yellowstone bison are a hardy herd. Back in the 19th century when bison were hunted to near extinction, a group of 23 individual bison escaped the slaughter by hiding out in the park. They were the last free-ranging bison herd in the United States, and Yellowstone is the only place in the country where bison have lived continuously since prehistoric times. They are also one of the very few herds that are free of cattle genes. What a legacy!

