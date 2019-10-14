Photo: Bison rule the road at Yellowstone

Our photo of the day comes from Yellowstone National Park.

Well hello beautiful bison, big and small! Sam McMillan recently took this shot at Yellowstone. He writes:

"Early morning Bison road Jam! The Bison control the roads in Yellowstone National Park. Traffic can get backed up, sometimes for miles, as bison refuse to move or, more often, drivers refuse to pass them. All it takes is one driver who’s too nervous to bring their car close to a lumbering beast—they don’t want to scare the animal or more often, they’re worried the bison will ram their vehicle—which means you may not be going anywhere for awhile."

