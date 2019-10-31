Photo: Bison crossing the Madison

Our photo of the day comes from Yellowstone National Park.

The snow-powdered landscape surrounding the Madison River in Yellowstone is pretty enough, as can be seen in this photo by Sam McMillan. But then add in a perseverent bison in all its beauty, forging across the water, and the image becomes something so much more. What a moment!

