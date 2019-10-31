Reader's Photos
Photo: Bison crossing the Madison
Making sustainability sexy
Bison in Yellowstone
credit: Sam McMillan / Flickr

Our photo of the day comes from Yellowstone National Park.

The snow-powdered landscape surrounding the Madison River in Yellowstone is pretty enough, as can be seen in this photo by Sam McMillan. But then add in a perseverent bison in all its beauty, forging across the water, and the image becomes something so much more. What a moment!

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

Melissa Breyer
October 31, 2019

