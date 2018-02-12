Reader's Photos
Photo: Bird's-eye view reveals unseen beauty of a wetland shore
Green is the new green
Wetlands shore
credit: John Turnbull/Flickr

Photographer John Turnbull usually shares his incredible underwater photography with us, but for this beautiful photo of a bird sanctuary wetland area, he's gone above rather than below. Not only is this just lovely to look at, but it's a fascinating way to better understand a landscape in a new way. John explains:

Wetland intertidal areas can have quite clear "zones" from low to high tide marks and beyond. In this pic you can see the dark water, below low tide mark, with tiny white dots indicating the birds. Then you have light brown mud flat, low reddish-brown succulents like glasswort, mid-green taller rushes and arrowgrass, then finally yellow-green short trees like mangroves.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
February 12, 2018

