Photo: Bird's-eye view reveals unseen beauty of a wetland shore

Photographer John Turnbull usually shares his incredible underwater photography with us, but for this beautiful photo of a bird sanctuary wetland area, he's gone above rather than below. Not only is this just lovely to look at, but it's a fascinating way to better understand a landscape in a new way. John explains:

Wetland intertidal areas can have quite clear "zones" from low to high tide marks and beyond. In this pic you can see the dark water, below low tide mark, with tiny white dots indicating the birds. Then you have light brown mud flat, low reddish-brown succulents like glasswort, mid-green taller rushes and arrowgrass, then finally yellow-green short trees like mangroves.

