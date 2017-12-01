Photo: Bird on a wire is an iridescent beauty

Our photo of the day comes from San Benito County, California.

While most of the magpies in the west are of the black-billed variety, this iridescent beauty photographed by Rick Derevan comes with a twist. Namely, a bright cheery beak. The yellow-billed magpie (Pica nuttalli) is endemic to parts of California and found nowhere else in the world. Proving once again that California has all the fun!

