Photo: Bird on a wire is an iridescent beauty

credit: Rick Derevan/Flickr

December 1, 2017

Our photo of the day comes from San Benito County, California.

While most of the magpies in the west are of the black-billed variety, this iridescent beauty photographed by Rick Derevan comes with a twist. Namely, a bright cheery beak. The yellow-billed magpie (Pica nuttalli) is endemic to parts of California and found nowhere else in the world. Proving once again that California has all the fun!

