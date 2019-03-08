Photo: Bighorn sheep has mad mountaineering skills

Our photo of the day comes from the southern California desert.

What a marvel, how large mammals seems to defy gravity – and a fear of heights – to effortlessly navigate the sides of mountains. How do they do it?! This one, a desert bighorn sheep (Ovis canadensis nelson) was photographed by Sam McMillan at Anza Borrego State Park. The park is located in the Colorado Desert of southern California – and appropriately enough, "borrego" is the Spanish word for sheep.

