Photo: Bighorn sheep has mad mountaineering skills
Bighorn sheep
credit: Sam McMillan / Flickr

Our photo of the day comes from the southern California desert.

What a marvel, how large mammals seems to defy gravity – and a fear of heights – to effortlessly navigate the sides of mountains. How do they do it?! This one, a desert bighorn sheep (Ovis canadensis nelson) was photographed by Sam McMillan at Anza Borrego State Park. The park is located in the Colorado Desert of southern California – and appropriately enough, "borrego" is the Spanish word for sheep.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
March 8, 2019

