Photo: Big Sur's flawless waterfall spills into the sea

Our dreamy photo of the day proves that California is indeed actually perfect.

Beautifully rugged California coastline? Check. The lapping of blue Pacific waves? Check. Golden west coast sunlight? Check. All we need now is a perfect 80-foot waterfall as icing on the beachscape cake – and lo and behold, there it is! Welcome to Big Sur's McWay Falls, which can be found at Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park ... commence daydreaming. Thank you to Rollie Rodriguez for this beautiful moment of reverie.

