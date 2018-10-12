Reader's Photos
Photo: Big Sur's flawless waterfall spills into the sea
McWay Falls
credit: Rollie Rodriguez / Flickr

Our dreamy photo of the day proves that California is indeed actually perfect.

Beautifully rugged California coastline? Check. The lapping of blue Pacific waves? Check. Golden west coast sunlight? Check. All we need now is a perfect 80-foot waterfall as icing on the beachscape cake – and lo and behold, there it is! Welcome to Big Sur's McWay Falls, which can be found at Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park ... commence daydreaming. Thank you to Rollie Rodriguez for this beautiful moment of reverie.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

