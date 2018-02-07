Reader's Photos
Photo: Big kitty sitting in the grass
Driving green since 2004
Advertisement

Photo: Big kitty sitting in the grass
1 of 1218
Bobcat
credit: Sam McMillan/Flickr

Our photo of the day features a resplendent bobcat (Lynx rufus), taken by photographer Sam McMillan
in Atascadero, California. Sam notes, "It's been over a year since my last bobcat sighting and image. This bobcat was hunting in a field on HWY 41 and caught a big gopher." As bobcats are wont to do...

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

1 of 1218
Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
February 7, 2018

More Slideshows

Show more slideshows
Copyright © 2018 Narrative Content Group. All Rights Reserved