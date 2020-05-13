Photo: Big, beautiful, boisterous bullfrog

Our photo of the day comes from Hilo, Hawaii.

What a giant, handsome fellow this is; and of which photographer loren chipman says, "Yes, it's as big as it looks!" As the largest of North American frogs, these behemoths can grow to eight inches long (and more) and weigh up to 1.5 pounds; the tadpoles can reach 6.75 inches in length.

Loren writes, "American Bullfrogs Abroad. These guys were big, aggressive and really noisy .... Spotted in our friends backyard near Hilo, along with several dozen of his closest friends and cousins."

