Reader's Photos
Photo: Big, beautiful, boisterous bullfrog
Sustainability made simple
Advertisement

Photo: Big, beautiful, boisterous bullfrog
1 of 1673
Giant bullfrog
credit: loren chipman / Flickr

Our photo of the day comes from Hilo, Hawaii.

What a giant, handsome fellow this is; and of which photographer loren chipman says, "Yes, it's as big as it looks!" As the largest of North American frogs, these behemoths can grow to eight inches long (and more) and weigh up to 1.5 pounds; the tadpoles can reach 6.75 inches in length.

Loren writes, "American Bullfrogs Abroad. These guys were big, aggressive and really noisy .... Spotted in our friends backyard near Hilo, along with several dozen of his closest friends and cousins."

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

1 of 1673
Team Treehugger
Team Treehugger
May 13, 2020

More Slideshows

Show more slideshows
Copyright © 2020 Narrative Content Group. All Rights Reserved