Photo: Bewitching bluethroat sings in Alaska

Our photo of the day comes from Glacier Creek Road in Nome, Alaska.

Trilling birdsong and happiness go hand in hand, but for photographer Don Quintana the connection goes beyond the Disney-perfect chirping of a bird on the windowsill. Of the photo above – a beautiful bluethroat singing for all the world to hear – Don writes:

"Happiness is photographing one of your goal species on the first day of your trip. My third time to Nome and I finally captured an image of this wonderfully beautiful bird. I'll just call it a life bird for me. So happy!"

Which just goes to show, sometimes happiness comes in small pretty packages ... singing on a branch in Alaska.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.