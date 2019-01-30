Reader's Photos
Photo: Behold the sweet face of a porcupine
Environmental carpe diem
Photo: Behold the sweet face of a porcupine
Purcupine
credit: Tony LePrieur/flickr

Behold, just don't actually hold it...

Of the 29 species of porcupine, the North American porcupine, found only in the U.S. and Canada, is the largest. And in fact, is second only to the beaver as the largest rodent on the continent.

The word "porcupine" comes from the Latin porcus for pig + spina for thorn ... and thus we have thorned pigs! And speaking of those thorns, the North American porcupine boasts a whopping 30,000 quills; but despite the "hairdo" the quills facilitate – one that would put Marie Antoinette to shame – we're going mushy for that sweet little face.

Thank you to Tony LePrieur who took this wonderful shot at Nose Hill Park, Calgary AB.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

