Photo: Behold the darling pika

Is it a mouse? Is it a bunny? It's a mouse-bunny! Say hello to the delightful American pika. Ochotona princeps is indeed a member of the rabbit family, not the mouse family ... but oh so mousey-bunny in appearance. You may know them by their other names – rock rabbit, piping hare, haymaker, mouse-hare, whistling hare, and cony – all which attest to the undeniable charm of this alpine angel. This one was photographed by Tony LePriuer in Kananaskis Country, Alberta.

Learn more about the pika and its perils here: Meet the cutie that could vanish from the US.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

