Photo: Behold the chipmunk

Our photo of the day comes from the state of Washington.

Rick Derevan took this photo of a Townsend's chipmunk last year in Washington State. We agree with Rick that it is "too cute," and are especially marveling at something we don't get to see very often: Chipmunk feet! Talk about too cute...

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

