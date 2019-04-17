Photo: Behold the kit fox chain!

Our photo of the day features a mother kit fox and two pups at play.

Sam McMillan took this undeniably delightful photo of a family of kit foxes (Vulpes macrotis) playing on the Carrizo Plains of Central california. Sam writes:

"Very fortunate to see a Kit Fox with pups at Carrizo Plains National Monument. It was getting dark when they came out of their den for the night shift. The pups played around for awhile, chasing each other and tormenting mother. It was getting dark so had to leave this excellent nature sighting!"

