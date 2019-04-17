Reader's Photos
Photo: Behold the kit fox chain!
kit foxes
credit: Sam McMillan / Flickr

Our photo of the day features a mother kit fox and two pups at play.

Sam McMillan took this undeniably delightful photo of a family of kit foxes (Vulpes macrotis) playing on the Carrizo Plains of Central california. Sam writes:

"Very fortunate to see a Kit Fox with pups at Carrizo Plains National Monument. It was getting dark when they came out of their den for the night shift. The pups played around for awhile, chasing each other and tormenting mother. It was getting dark so had to leave this excellent nature sighting!"

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
April 17, 2019

